(BIVN) – The dates for the funeral and memorial services for the late Fire Chief Kazuo Todd have been announced by the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department and the Todd ʻohana.

A funeral service and procession will be held on Saturday, January 10, followed by a public memorial service on Sunday, January 11th.

Chief Todd passed unexpectedly the morning of December 14th, after suffering an aneurysm.

“He served Hawaiʻi Island with humility, courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public safety,” said the fire department and the Todd family in a joint statement. “His leadership, vision, and aloha touched countless lives across our island and beyond.”

Funeral Service & Procession

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 Location: Dodo Mortuary – Hilo

Dodo Mortuary – Hilo Visitation: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Funeral Service: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Procession: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (pass-in-review and final honors at HFD Administration)

“The community is welcome to honor Chief Todd on this solemn day,” the fire department said. “However, due to limited space inside Dodo Mortuary, those in attendance are kindly asked for understanding and kōkua in prioritizing seating for family and friends, along with ceremonial participants.”

Public Memorial Service

Date: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 Location: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium – Hilo

Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium – Hilo Doors Open/Fellowship & Reflection: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Formal Program Begins: 2 p.m.

“Community members, partners, friends, and ʻohana are welcome to come together in reflection, remembrance, and celebration of Chief Todd’s life and legacy. All are warmly invited and encouraged to attend,” the fire department said.

“The entire Hawaiʻi Fire Department ʻohana wishes to share its gratitude to the community for its continued support, compassion, and aloha as Chief Todd is honored with the dignity and respect he so greatly deserves,” HFD stated.