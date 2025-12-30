(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged after allegedly throwing rocks and shattering the windows of businesses in Downtown Hilo.

On Sunday morning, police arrested 45-year-old Wayland Leong Sr. following multiple incidents of property damage in the early morning hours of December 28th. He was later charged with three counts of second-degree criminal property damage and two counts of fourth-degree criminal property damage.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges stem from an incident reported at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Dec. 28, when South Hilo patrol officers received multiple anonymous calls regarding a male throwing rocks at business windows in the areas of Punahoa Street, Furneaux Lane and Kamehameha Avenue. Callers described the suspect as a local male wearing a white shirt and jeans and reported hearing glass breaking. Upon arrival, officers contacted a witness who reported observing the suspect throw a large rock at a restaurant window before fleeing toward Kamehameha Avenue. Officers later located a male, later identified as Leong, matching the suspect’s description near the Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal.

The incidents left multiple downtown businesses with shattered or heavily cracked glass windows. The total estimated value of damages is $12,500, police estimate.

Police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact Officer Justin Dodo of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 961-2213 or via email at Justin.Dodo@hawaiipolice.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.