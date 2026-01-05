(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for Hilo bay and along the Hāmākua coast on Hawai‘i island, as heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

Heavy rains continue to soak East Hawaiʻi, where a Flood Advisory has been in effect Monday.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the same coastline, with surf heights of 8 to 12 feet possible.

At 3:28 p.m., the National Weather Service said flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible due to the upper level low that was located about 400 miles west of Kauai Monday afternoon.

“Expect periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms,” the forecasters stated. “The greatest flood risk will remain over Kauai County and along southeast facing mountain slopes of the Big Island and Maui County.”