(BIVN) – Today’s public memorial service honoring the late Hawai‘i County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd will be broadcast live by Nā Leo TV.

The memorial service will be held at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. There will be a reflection period from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service broadcast beginning at 2 p.m.

The public may view the live broadcast on Channel 55 for Hawai‘i Island cable subscribers, via live stream at naleo.tv, or YouTube at youtube.com/@naleotvhawaii.

“The opening ceremony will feature an honor guard and invocation, followed by remembrances shared by dignitaries and Chief Todd’s colleagues, celebrating a life of service, leadership, and dedication to public safety and community,” a Nā Leo TV news release stated.

“Nā Leo TV is honored to provide access to this important community remembrance and extends its deepest condolences to Chief Todd’s family, the Hawai‘i Fire Department, and the broader Hawai‘i Island community,” the TV station stated.

Hawai‘i County Fire Chief Kazuo Scott Kuika‘aeleopelepohākalani Leithead Todd passed unexpectedly on December 14th after suffering an aneurysm.