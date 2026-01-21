(BIVN) – Kona Bicycle Day will be held this coming Saturday, January 24.

The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Aliʻi Drive between Likana Lane and Hualālai Road.

The Kona Community Policing Section/HI-PAL is hosting the event, in collaboration with PATH and Bike Works Kona. The event “will focus on bicycle safety education and feature a bike obstacle course designed to promote safe riding skills in a fun and supportive environment,” a police news release stated. “The event is open to the public and welcomes participants of all ages.”

“Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bicycles; however, bicycles will be available for use during the event,” the police department noted.

Helmets are also required for participation.

“This collaborative effort supports community wellness, encourages active transportation and reinforces safe cycling practices in Kona,” police say.

Participants can contact Officer Leonard Warren at leonard.warren@hawaiipolice.gov for waiver forms. For additional information, email sharetheroad@pathhawaii.org.