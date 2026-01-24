(BIVN) – A Puna man who was arrested at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence earlier this week has charged with various drug and firearms related offenses.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jas Dewitt McQuade Cox was arrested by Hawaiʻi Police Department VICE-East officers on January 20, ” following the controlled delivery of a parcel, which originally contained over 10 pounds of a crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.”
After obtaining a search warrant, officers also recovered “a black Radical Arms model RF-15 multi caliber rifle with a black cylindrical silencer and two magazines, a black and silver 9mm semiautomatic, unserialized pistol (ghost gun), 9mm and .308 caliber ammunition,” prosecutors report.
A glass smoking pipe, two zip packets and contents that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and an operable digital scale, were also recovered.
From a news release issued by Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Cox made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon. Cox’s request for a bail reduction was denied, his bail was maintained at $360,000, and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on January 27, 2026.
As the Complaint alleges, Cox is charged with two counts of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (Count 1 – attempt to possess one ounce or more of methamphetamine) (Count 2 – attempted distribution of methamphetamine of an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more), two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine), two counts of Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited (Radical Firearms semiautomatic rifle and a 9mm semiautomatic ghost gun), Ownership Prohibited (silencer), Ownership Prohibited (ghost gun), and two counts of Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited (.308 caliber and 9mm ammunition).
The most serious offense, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, is a class A felony offense and carries a penalty of either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The felony narcotics investigation was handled by the VICE-East Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.
