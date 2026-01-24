(BIVN) – A Puna man who was arrested at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence earlier this week has charged with various drug and firearms related offenses.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jas Dewitt McQuade Cox was arrested by Hawaiʻi Police Department VICE-East officers on January 20, ” following the controlled delivery of a parcel, which originally contained over 10 pounds of a crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.”

After obtaining a search warrant, officers also recovered “a black Radical Arms model RF-15 multi caliber rifle with a black cylindrical silencer and two magazines, a black and silver 9mm semiautomatic, unserialized pistol (ghost gun), 9mm and .308 caliber ammunition,” prosecutors report.

A glass smoking pipe, two zip packets and contents that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and an operable digital scale, were also recovered.

From a news release issued by Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: