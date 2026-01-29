(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Coastal Hazard Message for the Hawaiian Islands, warning of isolated minor coastal flooding in the coming days.

The Coastal Flood Statement says impacts include “flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure,” in vulnerable low-lying coastal areas on all islands.

The National Weather Service explained the reason for the coastal flooding in a Thursday statement:

Two significant northwest swells are expected to impact the state over the next few days. The first moderate to large, long period northwest swell will peak overnight tonight into early morning Friday. The second overlapping, larger, long period northwest swell will build in on Friday and peak late Friday into Saturday before subsiding through the rest of the weekend. The first swell will produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions tonight for north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauai and Oʻahu. The peak of the second will push surf height above warning levels from late Friday through Saturday for the same northwest islands, expect the HSA to expand in coverage to the islands of Molokai, Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island by Friday. A combination of large surf and higher than predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide.

The minor flooding will occur at and around the daily peak tides, and will be possible through the overnight and early morning hours of Friday, through Monday.