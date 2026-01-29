(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Police Department on Wednesday renewed a request for public assistance in a 1987 cold case, as police detectives continue to look into the unsolved murder of Lynn Ebisuzaki in Hilo.

The police shared a composite sketch of an unknown male who was seen arguing with Ebisuzaki on Kino‘ole Street prior to her death.

From the police news release:

On May 1, 1987, at 10:00 p.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue for a report of a missing female. Officers learned that the 26-year-old victim, Lynn Ebisuzaki, who was visiting the home, was last seen exiting the residence at 9:15 p.m., and failed to return. Conducting a search of the property and adjoining properties, officers eventually located Ebisuzaki’s lifeless body. An autopsy determined that she died as a result of a stab wound, and her death was ruled a homicide. Detectives from Hawai‘i Police Department’s Unsolved Homicides Unit previously received information from witnesses regarding an unknown man who was seen arguing with Ebisuzaki in a church parking lot on the 1800 block of Kino‘ole Street, some time prior to her death. A composite sketch of the unknown male was produced with assistance of a graphic artist from the Honolulu Police Department. Police ask anyone who may be able to identify the man in the sketch of who may have information about this incident to contact Detective Sybastian Keltner of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2326 or via email at Sybastian.Keltner@hawaiipolice.gov. Tips may also be e-mailed to unsolvedhomicides@hawaiipolice.gov.

“Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000,” the police department added. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”