(BIVN) – The Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center is closed until further notice following last weekend’s episode 41 eruption at Kīlauea volcano.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the closure is necesary due to the accumulation of tephra – principally ash and Pele’s hair — in the pool.

On Saturday, January 24, high lava fountains at Kīlauea, coupled with light winds blowing to the east and north, sent the volcanic fragments over much of the Puna and South Hilo. The USGS says there was a “dusting of fine-grained ash and Pele’s hair, extending from Pepeekeo to Kalapana.”

A similar closure occurred at the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone.

