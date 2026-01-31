(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for West Hawaiʻi shores, and there are some reported beach closures as of Saturday morning.

The hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says due to high surf and debris, the following beach locations will remain closed today:

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

Kohanaiki Beach Park

Mahukona Wharf

“Be aware that other beaches may close without notice,” the emergency officials added. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

From the National Weather Service:

Large to extra-large surf will prevail today due to overlapping west-northwest to northwest (295 to 320 degrees) swells. These swells will decline late today into Sunday. Additionally, higher than predicted tides will produce minor flooding along vulnerable low-lying coastal infrastructure, as well as cause some beach erosion, during peak high tides between midnight and sunrise. The elevated tides will also contribute to runup and beach erosion early this morning and again late tonight into early Sunday morning along north and west shores exposed to the large swell.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are expected to slowly decreasing later today. “Additionally, a combination of higher than predicted tides and elevated surf will produce nuisance coastal flooding, mainly during peak high tides in the early morning hours between midnight and sunrise,” forecasters said.