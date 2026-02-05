(BIVN) – A hiring event is set for Saturday, February 21 in Hilo.
The County of Hawaiʻi says residents are invited to the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Kuhio Plaza. The event will feature nearly 60 businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies that are looking to fill vacancies.
Participants will be able to:
- Connect with top employers and grow their professional network.
- Access education and training resources, apprenticeships, and paid internships.
- Utilize onsite resume reviews to polish applications immediately.
According to a Hawaiʻi County news release:
Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress, as island-wide employers from industries such as trucking, hospitality, and retail may be conducting on-the-spot interviews and hiring.
A special priority service window for veterans will be available starting at 9:30 a.m.
The event is hosted by the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Research and Development, Goodwill Hawaiʻi, Change Makers Economic Development, and the American Job Center.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
