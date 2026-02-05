(BIVN) – A hiring event is set for Saturday, February 21 in Hilo.

The County of Hawaiʻi says residents are invited to the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Kuhio Plaza. The event will feature nearly 60 businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies that are looking to fill vacancies.

Participants will be able to:

Connect with top employers and grow their professional network.

Access education and training resources, apprenticeships, and paid internships.

Utilize onsite resume reviews to polish applications immediately.

According to a Hawaiʻi County news release: