(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is launching a new series talk story events, starting this coming Tuesday in Waimea.

The informal “Talk Story with the Chief” sessions are “aimed at strengthening communication and connection between police leadership and the community,” the department says. The monthly sessions will rotate throughout Hawaiʻi Island, and will “provide residents an opportunity to meet directly with Chief Reed Mahuna and district commanders to share concerns, ask questions, and discuss public safety issues in an open, conversational setting.”

The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission recently voted to appoint Mahuna, a nearly 28-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, as the chief of police following the departure of previous Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.

The first session will be held at the Waimea Civic Center Conference Room (67-5189 Kamamalu Street) on Tuesday, February 17, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Community engagement is a cornerstone of effective policing, and I am committed to increasing our department’s outreach efforts,” said Chief Mahuna in a news release. “These talk story sessions are an opportunity for us to listen, learn, and build stronger relationships with the people we serve. We want residents to feel comfortable sharing their concerns and ideas, because public safety is strongest when it is built on trust, communication, and partnership.”

“We want to meet people where they are, in their own communities, and create space for genuine conversation,” Mahuna added. “By hearing directly from our residents, we can better understand their priorities and work together to address the issues that matter most.”

The police department says future meeting dates and locations will be announced as they are scheduled. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion, the department says.