UPDATE – (12:15 a.m. on Feb. 16) – Episode 42 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended abruptly at 11:38 p.m. HST on February 15 after 9 hours and 48 minutes hours of continuous lava fountaining.

(BIVN) – High lava fountains erupted at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Sunday, as episode 42 got underway at around 1:50 p.m. HST.

Precursory lava activity was observed overnight and this morning at Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Continuous overflows began at the south vent at 1:08 p.m. HST.

“As of 2:45 p.m. HST, both vents are fountaining, with fountain heights of approximately 1,000 to 1,200 feet high (300-350 meters) and about 800-100 feet high (250-300 meters) from north and south vent, respectively,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. “The episode is producing ash and tephra, most of which appears to be dispersing to the southwest under the influence of relatively strong ground-level winds from the northeast. The plume top has reached over 15,000 feet (4,600 meters) above sea level and may potentially spread fine ash and Pele’s hair in other directions depending on the ultimate height reached.”

No tephra fall has been reported in public areas at this time, scientists reported at 2:58 p.m. HST.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and all lava activity is confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

“Current winds are taking the gas emissions and volcanic material to the Southwest of the Kilauea Volcano,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported. “Be aware that the winds may shift direction at any time. Avoid the area if you have sensitivities or other respiratory conditions.”

“On roadways, beware of tephra, which may reduce visibility and increase traffic congestion,” the emergency officials said. “Take necessary precautions to limit your exposure.”

There are no reported road closures as of 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a precautionary Ashfall Advisory for windward Kaʻū, Puna, and Hilo. “Possible harm to crops and animals. Minor equipment and infrastructure damage. Reduced visibility. Widespread clean-up may be necessary,” a NWS message stated. “Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling the ash particles and all persons outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth.”

This story will be updated as conditions change.