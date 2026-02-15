(BIVN) – Effective immediately and until further notice, residents and businesses in Kawaihae, as well as the resort communities along the South Kohala coast, must reduce water use by 25%.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued a Water Restriction Notice on Sunday for the areas of Kawaihae, Kawaihae Harbor, Hāpuna Beach Resort, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, Puakō, and the Mauna Lani Resort.

The same area was under a 25% water restriction in December 2025, as well.

“These restrictions are needed due to unexpected well and equipment malfunctions,” the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply stated in a news release. “Reducing water use is necessary to maintain adequate water levels in the water storage tanks for all customers.”

Under the water restriction, customers using the water for irrigation are required to reduce use by at least 50 percent.

The area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. This is an improvement over recent moderate drought conditions in the same area.