(BIVN) – The Hilo Bayfront Highway was closed Monday night, as large waves and debris impacted the north and east facing shores of East Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reported the closure in a 9 p.m. message, and in a later message, advised motorists to avoid the Bayfront Highway near Waianuenue Avenue and Pauahi Street for the next 5 hours.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for north and east-facing shores, as a long period north-northeast swell peaks overnight and into Tuesday.

Along north facing shores, surf will build up to 20 to 30 feet tonight and continue into Tuesday, the forecasters said. Along east facing shores, surf will build to 12 to 18 feet tonight and continue into Tuesday.

A High Surf Advisory is in place for the west-facing shores of North and South Kohala.

“Due to the direction of the large north-northeast (010-030) swell, some overwash will be possible along low-lying coastal roads and infrastructure in windward areas, especially in the Keaukaha area east of Hilo,” the National Weather Service stated in a 9 p.m. discussion. “Hazardous conditions and heavy surges are expected in north facing harbors, mainly in Hilo and Kahului, and a Marine Weather Statement remains in place to highlight this threat.”