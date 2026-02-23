(BIVN) – Two Hilo men have been arrested and charged in relation to a series of burglaries committed at various businesses.
Prosecutors say 29-year-old Haoli Kanawaliwali Santos and 24-year-old Hunta Santos face various charges of theft, burglary and criminal property damage following the incidents that occurred in Hilo last week.
According to police reports, an electric motor scooter and tools were stolen
on February 18th during a burglary at Pono’s Used Cars. The next day, a cash register was stolen from Body Art’s kiosk in the Prince Kuhio Plaza. The same day, a burglary was reported at Long’s Drugs, where an ATM and safe were damaged and numerous keys were stolen.
According to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Both men made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. Over Prosecutors’ objections, the Court released both Kanawaliwali Santos, who was being held on $131,000 bail, and Santos, who was being held on $20,000 bail, on supervised release. Both were ordered to appear for preliminary hearings on March 9, 2026.
As the Complaint alleges, Kanawaliwali Santos is charged with three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, three counts of Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Theft in the Fourth Degree, and a single count each of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree. As the Complaint alleges, Santos is charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Theft in the Second Degree.
The most serious charges, Theft in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree, are all class C felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term. Prosecutors have provided notice, that if convicted as charged, Kanawaliwali Santos faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The two men made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court on Monday, and will return for preliminary hearings on March 9th.