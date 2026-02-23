(BIVN) – Two Hilo men have been arrested and charged in relation to a series of burglaries committed at various businesses.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Haoli Kanawaliwali Santos and 24-year-old Hunta Santos face various charges of theft, burglary and criminal property damage following the incidents that occurred in Hilo last week.

According to police reports, an electric motor scooter and tools were stolen

on February 18th during a burglary at Pono’s Used Cars. The next day, a cash register was stolen from Body Art’s kiosk in the Prince Kuhio Plaza. The same day, a burglary was reported at Long’s Drugs, where an ATM and safe were damaged and numerous keys were stolen.

According to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: