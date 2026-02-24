(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north and east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. A large north-northeast swell is impacting windward areas, and has led to a number of closures.

The Hilo Bayfront Highway was closed Monday night, due to the hazard created by the large waves and debris.



On Tuesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio alert, announcing several beach closures.

“Due to impact of high surf and debris along northeast facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island, County of Hawaiʻi Parks & Recreation Department reports Kolekole Beach Park in North Hilo District and all the beach parks in Hilo, from Bayfront to Richardson Ocean Park will remain closed today,” the emergency officials stated.



A High Surf Advisory is also in place for the west-facing shores of North and South Kohala. Forecasters say the swell will gradually decline late this afternoon through Friday.