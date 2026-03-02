(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department could soon have its first female deputy chief in the 83-year history of the department.

On Monday, Police Chief Reed Mahuna announced the selection of Assistant Chief Sherry Bird to serve as deputy chief.

The police department notes the selection of Bird still needs the approval of the Hawai‘i County Police Commission, which is scheduled to consider the appointment at its next meeting on Friday, March 20, at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center.

According to a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Bird became the department’s highest-ranking woman in the department’s history when she was promoted to assistant chief of the Administration Bureau in February 2025. In that role she oversees the Special Response Team, Administrative Services Division, and Technical Services Division. Previously, Bird served as major of the Administrative Services Division, which includes the Training Section, Word Processing Center, and the Accreditation, Safety, Human Resources, Finance, and Community Relations sections. During her 28-year tenure with the department, she has also served as Major of Area II (Kona) Field Operations Bureau, which encompasses the police department’s West Hawai‘i districts. Bird’s former assignments were as Patrol Captain for the South Kohala district, Lieutenant in Area II Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant in Area II Vice, Detective in Area II Vice, Officer in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Patrol Officer in the North Kohala and Kona districts. “Assistant Chief Bird’s selection reflects both her proven leadership and the breadth and depth of her experience across virtually every facet of this department,” Chief Mahuna said. “She has demonstrated strong administrative expertise as well as operational knowledge gained from years working in investigations, patrol, and command positions. Her appointment is historic for our department, and I am confident her leadership will continue to strengthen our service to the Hawaiʻi Island community.”

Chief Mahuna was officially sworn in as Police Chief on February 20, during a private ceremony in Mayor Kimo Alameda’s office in Hilo. County officials say a larger, public swearing-in ceremony for Chief Mahuna will take pace on Friday, March 6.