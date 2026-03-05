(BIVN) – The Kona Crime Prevention Committee recently honored four Hawai‘i Police Department officers for their outstanding investigations and exemplary hard work.

According to a police department news release, Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaai was honored as Officer of the Month for January 2026, Officer Tyler Meno for February 2026, and Officers Jason Cunefare and Lawrence Matsumoto for March 2026.

“Every month the Kona Crime Prevention Committee honors a police officer in west Hawai‘i as their Officer of the Month,” the police department says. “Officers are nominated by their supervisors from the various police districts and a winner is selected by the KCPC board of directors. All officers selected for Officer of the Month are eligible to be selected as the Kona Crime Prevention Committee’s Officer of the Year.”

From the news release:

January 2026: Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaai KCPC recognized Kona Patrol Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaai for his investigative work and compassionate response during two unrelated incidents in August 2025. On Aug. 1, 2025, Caldwell-Kaai responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in Kona after dispatch received a disconnected 911 call from a woman screaming for help. Upon arrival, he observed a male suspect fleeing from a second-story window and recognized him as a man with outstanding warrants and a history of domestic violence calls at the residence. Caldwell-Kaai checked on the victim, who reported the suspect had violated a protective order, assaulted her, and unlawfully restrained her. Through follow-up checks in the area, Caldwell-Kaai located the suspect two days later hiding inside the residence and took him into custody. The suspect was arrested for multiple counts of violating a protective order, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and the outstanding warrants. Later that month, Caldwell-Kaai investigated a road rage incident involving visitors to Hawaiʻi Island along Kuakini Highway. Using a license plate provided by the victims, he identified the suspect and forwarded the case to prosecutors for multiple reckless driving, reckless endangering, and criminal property damage charges. The victim’s family later contacted police to commend Caldwell-Kaai for his professionalism and compassion during the investigation. This is the fifth time Officer Caldwell-Kaai has been named KCPC Officer of the Month, with previous honors in August 2021, Nov. 2021, July 2024, and Nov. 2024, as well as KCPC Officer of the Year for 2025.

February 2026: Officer Tyler Meno Officer Tyler Meno was recognized for his initiative and investigative work in recovering two stolen vehicles in South Kona. On June 19, 2025, Meno received information that two vehicles belonging to an elderly woman had been taken without permission from the Nāpōʻopoʻo Road area while she was hospitalized. The woman had been living out of the vehicles prior to her medical treatment, making their recovery especially important. Through coordination with community contacts in the Captain Cook area, Meno later learned the vehicles had been spotted at a nearby gas station. Responding to the location, he detained two suspects, located a witness, and reviewed surveillance footage linking the suspects to the theft. Following consultation with prosecutors, both suspects were charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and first-degree theft. The vehicles were recovered and returned to the victim. An eight-year veteran of the Hawai’i Police Department, this is Officer Meno’s third Officer of the Month award, having previously received the honor in 2020 and Jan. 2025.