(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, although starting tomorrow the forecasted window for the next lava fountaining episode opens.



The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has says the modeled forecast window for the onset of episode 43 lava fountaining is March 10th to March 14th.

In the last 24 hours, continuous inflation of the summit has been observed, and as of early Monday evening there has not been any change in ground deformation that would delay the window for episode 43.

“Continuous strong glow was observed at the north and south vents. This morning, both vents remain quiet and emitting steady gas plumes,” the Observatory reported. “Continuous low level seismic tremor was observed over the last 24 hours. There were five small earthquakes located in the summit region in the last 24 hours; all events were less than magnitude one.”



Last week, geologists replaced one of the webcams livestreaming video of the summit vents (the V1 camera). The new camera model is equipped with an outdoor microphone. “The microphone is working well but the only sound right now is the wind,” the Observatory noted on Saturday.

From the HVO analysis provided on Monday morning: