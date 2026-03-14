(BIVN) – The powerful kona low that is impacting the State of Hawaiʻi has triggered a water use restriction for parts of the Big Island.

The Department of Water Supply announced on Saturday that, effectively immediately, customers in North and South Kona, North Kohala, Pāhoa, and Mountain View must restrict water use to essential needs only, due to the current and anticipated prolonged power outages. Water Supply officials are asking customers island-wide to conserve water during the storm.

On Saturday morning, Hawaiian Electric reported about 19,000 customers are without power in Puna, North and South Kona, North Kohala, and South Point. The power company says “work is being done when conditions are deemed safe, as some areas are experiencing ongoing torrential rains and severe winds.”

Damaging winds are being reported on Hawaiʻi island. On Saturday mornings a tree reportedly fell on motorcyclist in Kona, resulting in serious injuries, a National Weather Service storm report noted.

From the Department of Water Supply:

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) relies on Hawaiian Electric (HE) power to operate our wells and booster pumps to distribute water to our own customers. DWS uses backup generators at a limited number of well sites, but these emergency generators CANNOT fully replicate HE’s power grid. An extended power outage due to the storm and adverse weather could deplete portions of DWS’ water systems and leave customers with low pressure or no water.

As of 11:30 a.m. HST, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Puna and Kaʻū, while a High Wind Warning and Flood Watch are in place for the entire island.