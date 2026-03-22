(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been indicted by a grand jury following a violent incident that occurred at a time of a declared emergency during the kona low weather event.

37-year-old Zodice Madeyski was arrested and charged in relation to a reported elder assault and robbery March 15th.

From the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

According to police reports, Madeyski struck a 70-year-old male causing multiple abrasions to his face, left eye, body, arms, legs, a subconjunctival hemorrhage to his right eye, and a serious concussion and was observed to be rummaging through the 70-year-old male’s pockets. Madeyski was contacted by officers a short time later and placed under arrest. On Monday afternoon, Madeyski made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court. On Wednesday morning, Prosecutors presented the case and a Hilo grand jury returned an Indictment. On Thursday afternoon, Madeyski appeared in Hilo Circuit Court following service of the Indictment warrant. The Court set Madeyski’s bail at $100,000 and he was ordered to appear for a Further Proceedings hearing on June 25, 2026. As the Complaint alleges, Madeyski is charged with Assault in the First Degree (caused substantial bodily injury, a serious concussion, to another person who was sixty years of age or older) and Robbery in the First Degree (robbery during an emergency period proclaimed by the Mayor). Robbery in the First Degree is a class A felony offense which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Prosecutors have provided notice to seek an extended term of imprisonment because Madeyski is an offender against the elderly. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about this case can assist local law enforcement by calling Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.