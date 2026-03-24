(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists forecast the next episode of high lava fountaining to be over a week away. However, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory outlook comes with a caveat, thanks to an ongoing outage at the summit.

“A data outage continues to affect HVO’s monitoring network,” the USGS HVO stated on Tuesday, “and several summit stations, including tiltmeters UWD and SDH, are currently offline.”

“The forecast window for the onset of episode 44 lava fountaining is April 3–13; however, the ongoing outage has impaired HVO’s forecasting ability,” the Observatory reported.

“Summit inflation remains slow compared to other episodes of repose and is complicated by weather signals and loss of data during power outages,” the USGS HVO said.

From the USGS HVO update posted on Tuesday:

Overnight, intermittent glow was observed at the south vent via the V3 webcam. Currently, both vents are quiet and emitting gas plumes. Seismic tremor has decreased overall, though tremor bursts persist at intervals of 5–10 minutes. These bursts correlate with peak temperatures recorded by the F1 thermal camera at the south vent, consistent with ongoing gas-pistoning within the vents. Five earthquakes were recorded at the summit during the past day.

The Observatory said the V2 camera was offline due to a power outage, although the camera appears operational as of Tuesday morning. The V1 camera remains damaged from episode 43.

“Weather has finally cleared after nearly two weeks of storms and a crew is headed out to replace the V1 streaming camera and its solar power generation system,” the Observatory reported on Tuesday morning.

The most recent episode at the summit of Kīlauea, episode 43, erupted high lava fountains for just over 9 hours on March 10, 2026, sending tephra into surrounding communities. The episode was part of the ongoing eruption at the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park that began on December 23, 2024.