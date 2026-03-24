(BIVN) – A Kona man has been arrested and charged following two incidents occurred in Hōlualoa over the weekend.

Hawai‘i Police have charged 23-year-old Isaiah Duarte of Hōlualoa with terroristic threatening and a firearm offense in connection with the March 22nd incidents.

From the police news release:

At 11:42 a.m. Sunday morning, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in Hōlualoa. Upon arrival, officers contacted the vehicle’s owner and witnesses who reported that an unknown man, later identified as Duarte, was seen looking into a vehicle and opening and closing the driver’s door without permission. When confronted by the vehicle’s owner, Duarte allegedly threatened him by saying that he would have a “shootout” with him. Duarte then left the area in an older model Toyota pickup truck. Later that day at 1:23 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a separate incident in Hōlualoa involving a person being threatened with a firearm. Officers contacted a second victim who reported that Duarte was observed driving a Toyota pickup truck on the wrong side of the road before stopping on Mamalahoa Highway. When the second victim approached to check on him, Duarte reportedly made statements about “saving people’s lives” and that “God sent me on a mission”. Duarte then retrieved a rifle from within the truck and pointed it at the victim, who fled the area and called police. With the assistance of an off-duty detective from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS), Kona patrol officers were able to positively identify Duarte, locate him, and take him into custody without incident. The firearm was recovered.

On Monday, Duarte was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree terroristic threatening

Second-degree terroristic threatening

Place to Keep Unloaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers

Duarte was also arrested and charged for an outstanding $200 failure-to-appear bench warrant, police say.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to please contact Detective Bradley Llanes at (808) 326-4646, ext. 268, or at Bradley.Llanes@hawaiipolice.gov.