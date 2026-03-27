(BIVN) – A South Kona man wanted on an active arrest warrant should be considered armed and dangerous, police warn.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Joshua Amaral. Amaral is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

He is known to frequent the Kailua-Kona, South Kona, and Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision (HOVE) areas. He was last seen at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in the area of Paradise Drive and ʻŌhiʻa Drive in HOVE, where he was observed fleeing on foot from a residence.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to approach Amaral,” the police stated. “If anyone sees or has information regarding Amaral’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.”

“The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminds the public that harboring or concealing a wanted individual is a criminal offense and may result in charges,” police added.

Individuals who provide information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe,” police say. “Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”