Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Window Opens on May 25th

NOTE: The original headline of this story, Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Window Opens, has been updated to reflect new information that has been learned after this story was first published.



UPDATE – (10 a.m. on May 24) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Sunday morning reported forecast models suggest that episode 48 will occur sometime between Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26.

From the USGS HVO summit observations posted on May 24th:

Glow was visible from both Halemaʻumaʻu eruptive vents overnight, though it was brighter at the south vent. Low-level seismic tremor continues during the current pause, and has fluctuated over the past day. Earthquake activity beneath Kīlauea summit is low at this time. Kilauea summit inflation continues. This morning the inflation rate is low, and at a lower rate compared to earlier in the week. Since the end of lava fountaining episode 47 on May 15, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has tracked about 13.7 microradians of inflationary tilt (a small tilt offset was due to the M6.0 earthquake on the west side of the island on Friday evening). This instrument recorded 15.6 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 47. With the eruption now paused, the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day. Surface winds are steady out of the northeast at the summit this morning.

(BIVN) – [original story] – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and the next episode of high lava fountaining is expected to occur soon.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday, the window for episode 48 opens between today, Sunday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 26.

From the Observatory on Saturday:

Kilauea summit inflation continues. The M6.0 earthquake last night on the west side of the island caused shaking and a small instrumental offset in the tiltmeter data. This morning the inflation rate is steady but at a lower rate compared to earlier in the week. Since the end of lava fountaining episode 47 on May 15, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has tracked about 13 microradians of inflationary tilt. This instrument recorded 15.6 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 47.

Precursory lava activity has yet to be observed at the summit, although geologists on a helicopter overflight Friday morning observed active lava deep within both the north and south vents. “Lava spattering and overflows from one or both of the eruptive vents are expected to precede the next lava fountaining episode,” the Observatory stated.

Glow continues to be visible overnight from both Halemaʻumaʻu eruptive vents.