(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged a Hilo man for theft and other offenses following an incident that occurred in Waimea on Friday, March 20th.

Police say 37-year-old Tristan De Witt Kiyan was involved in the theft of property belonging to the US Postal Service.

From a police department news release:

At 3:30 p.m. last Friday, South Kohala patrol officers responded to an unknown disturbance off Mamalahoa Highway in Waimea. Upon arrival, officers contacted a United States Postal worker who reported that while delivering mail, an unknown man later identified as Tristan De Witt Kiyan, pulled his car in front of her postal truck, approached her, and stated that she had “violated” him. Kiyan demanded that the postal worker hand over her driver’s license, keys, and cell phone. The postal worker handed over her license and keys but refused to hand over her cell phone. Kiyan told the postal worker that she had now “violated” him three times. He then returned to his vehicle and drove away with the postal workers driver’s license and set of US Postal keys. On Saturday, March 21, Hāmākua patrol officers located Kiyan in his vehicle. At the time of his arrest, the stolen postal keys were attached to a lanyard around his neck. A search warrant executed on Kiyan’s vehicle result in the recovery of 23.14 grams of marijuana.

Kiyan has since been charged for the following offenses:

Second-degree theft

Unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

Third-degree promoting a detrimental drug

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Jeremiah Hull at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224, or at Jeremiah.Hull@hawaiipolice.gov.