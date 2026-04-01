(BIVN) – Twenty-one new, marked “blue and white” patrol vehicles have been delivered to the Hawaiʻi Police Department, and will soon be appearing in all districts on the Big Island.

The 18 new police-marked SUVs and 3 full-sized police-marked pickup trucks will “enhance patrol capabilities and replace aging units in the department’s fleet,” a police news release stated. “Many of the vehicles being replaced have been in service since as early as 2006, and the new additions represent a significant step toward modernizing the fleet.”

The department says three full-sized 2024 pickup trucks will be assigned specifically to the Hāmākua, North Kohala, and Kaʻū districts to support operations in those areas. The remaining 2025 SUVs will be allocated to districts across the island.

“These new vehicles underscore our ongoing commitment to the community by equipping our officers with reliable, up-to-date equipment so they can continue to serve and protect the people of Hawaiʻi Island with greater efficiency and safety,” said Police Chief Reed Mahuna in the news release.

The new Blue and Whites will be appearing in the coming weeks, as older units are phased out, police say.