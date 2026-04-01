(BIVN) – The public is invited to participate in developing a management plan for coastal lands in South Kona under the National Park Service’s Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail.

The 95-acre shoreline parcel in Kauleolī is located just south of the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park. 63 acres of the Kauleolī lands were acquired by the National Park Service in 2016, with the additional 32 contiguous acres acquired in 2021.

“To meet legal and policy requirements and fulfill its kuleana to Kauleolī, the NPS must develop a long-term management plan to guide natural, cultural and biocultural resource protection and establish appropriate uses,” the Kauleolī Unit Management Plan project website states. “We have much to learn about Kauleolī and hope you can share what you know about her past, what has changed, and how she should be cared for in the future.”

“Kauleolī is a place with deep history and meaning for many families in South Kona,” said Superintendent Aric Arakaki in a news release. “We hope this planning process will bring people together to share their knowledge, perspectives, and ideas for how this special place should be cared for into the future.”

A March 26, 2026 newsletter from the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail offered these preliminary ideas:

Amenities: Drinking water, a small shelter using traditional thatched construction, and a restroom located near the alanui aupuni, Hawaiian Kingdom Road for work crews, community groups, and people hiking through Kauleolī.

Drinking water, a small shelter using traditional thatched construction, and a restroom located near the alanui aupuni, Hawaiian Kingdom Road for work crews, community groups, and people hiking through Kauleolī. Operations: A small maintenance and storage yard located outside of the trail’s viewshed, away from the coast, and on previously disturbed land. This would help serve the needs of Kauleolī and Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail on the South Kona coast.

A small maintenance and storage yard located outside of the trail’s viewshed, away from the coast, and on previously disturbed land. This would help serve the needs of Kauleolī and Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail on the South Kona coast. Trails: A designated interior coastal trail that follows an ancient trail. This trail would provide pedestrian access along with limited ATV (all-terrain vehicle) use for emergency evacuations, maintenance, and transporting elders to community events.

A designated interior coastal trail that follows an ancient trail. This trail would provide pedestrian access along with limited ATV (all-terrain vehicle) use for emergency evacuations, maintenance, and transporting elders to community events. Community: A day-use halau located close to the coast for events and interpretation. More opportunities to engage in community events, traditional practices, and interpretation on-site.

A day-use halau located close to the coast for events and interpretation. More opportunities to engage in community events, traditional practices, and interpretation on-site. Natural, biocultural, and cultural resources: More opportunities to work hands-on with community groups and trail staff on natural, biocultural, and cultural resource protection projects. Creation of a native plant restoration program.

A public meeting on the planning process will be held on April 18, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in Captain Cook. The National Park Service says it will share preliminary concepts, answer questions, and gather community input during the event.

The 45-day public comment period will run from April 1 through May 15, 2026.