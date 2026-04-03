(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a stolen credit card investigation.
The fraudulent use of the credit card occurred at multiple businesses in Kailua-Kona between March 13 and March 16, 2026, and the suspect was caught on surveillance camera.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The victim reported that an unknown individual used the card to make unauthorized purchases at several businesses, including two large bib-box stores. Surveillance footage from the businesses shows a dark-skinned male with a beard using the card and leaving the stores.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the individual, can contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Brian Hunt at brian.hunt@hawaiipolice.gov.
“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” the police department stated. “Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID, and all information is kept confidential.”
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police say the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Kailua-Kona between March 13 and March 16, 2026.