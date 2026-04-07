(BIVN) – A temporary one-way traffic pattern will go into effect on Kalanikoa Street in Hilo this week, in conjunction with the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival.
Hula events will begin at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium on Wednesday, starting forst with the traditional Hōʻike. The competition begins Thursday with Miss Aloha Hula, continues on Friday with Group Hula Kahiko, and concludes on Saturday with Group Hula ʻAuana and the awards ceremony.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Traffic will be allowed to flow in the makai, or northerly, direction on Kalanikoa Street between Pi‘ilani Street to Kuawa Street during the festival. The one-way traffic pattern will remain in effect 24-hours beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, April 8, through 8:00 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Motorists traveling in a westerly direction on Pi‘ilani Street will be allowed to turn right onto Kalanikoa Street. Left turns will also be allowed onto Kalanikoa Street from Pi‘ilani Street.
Both right and left turns will be allowed to one-way traffic on Kalanikoa Street to access the Ho‘olulu Complex and businesses in the area.
Regular two-way traffic will remain in effect on Manono, Kuawa and Pi‘ilani Streets.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - There will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kalanikoa Street in conjunction with the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival.