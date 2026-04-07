(BIVN) – A temporary one-way traffic pattern will go into effect on Kalanikoa Street in Hilo this week, in conjunction with the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

Hula events will begin at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium on Wednesday, starting forst with the traditional Hōʻike. The competition begins Thursday with Miss Aloha Hula, continues on Friday with Group Hula Kahiko, and concludes on Saturday with Group Hula ʻAuana and the awards ceremony.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the makai, or northerly, direction on Kalanikoa Street between Pi‘ilani Street to Kuawa Street during the festival. The one-way traffic pattern will remain in effect 24-hours beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, April 8, through 8:00 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2026.