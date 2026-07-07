Guardians of the Trails Program Gets Grant Support

(BIVN) – Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has received grants totaling $175,000 in support of the Guardians of the Trails program.

The non-profit FHVNP says $150,000 in federal grant money is coming from the National Park Foundation, with an additional $25,000 from donor, Mrs. Helen Wright.

According to the FHVNP, the Guardians of the Trails – now in its seventh year – will provide a group of local youth with a transformative opportunity, explaining in a news release:

The Guardians of the Trails provides paid, hands-on experience and career mentorship to young people in the community who may not otherwise consider a career in conservation. The program offers life-changing career opportunities, break down barriers to park employment, and empower participants to become conservation leaders in their community. Guardians of the Trails will run for 52 weeks, and will hire a crew of six young people, ages 18-30, or veterans up to age 35, to work full-time throughout Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Participants will perform a wide range of essential work, including native forest rehabilitation, removing invasive species, collecting seeds of rare plants, performing trail brushing and maintenance, and they will assist with visitor services and data collection.