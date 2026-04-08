(BIVN) – President Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaiʻi following the recent kona low storms, Governor Josh Green reports.

Governor Green on Wednesday said he spoke with the Secretary of Homeland Security, and was told of President Trump’s decision. Green made the request for the federal declaration in late March after two kona low storms devastated parts of Hawaiʻi with severe flooding.

“We’ve been awarded initial federal support to help with response and early recovery efforts. This is an important first step,” Governor Green stated. “As Governor, I am grateful to the President and FEMA for this critical help.”

The Major Disaster Declaration “opens the door for additional federal resources and establishes a shared responsibility between the state and federal government to support our communities throughout our recovery,” Green says.

Governor Green toured the damage on Hawaiʻi island on March 31, photos show. Green was shown the impacts to Kona coffee farms and Konawaena schools. Konawaena High was forced to transition to distance learning during remediation efforts.

“The recovery from this storm will be long and difficult and will require constant collaboration with the counties and the federal administration — and I am confident that as with other recent disasters, we will benefit from the aloha we share for each other and our collaborative approach with anyone who can offer assistance,” Green said on Wednesday. “We will continue to move with urgency to get help to those who need it most.”

Hawaiʻi now faces another potential flooding threat from a third storm system that will be impacting the islands over the next few days.