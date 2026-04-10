(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi election notification cards are in the mail.

The Hawaiʻi County Elections Division says the cards were mailed to Hawaiʻi Island voters on Friday, April 10th.

The election notification cards are sent to confirm voter registration information and help election officials prepare for the 2026 Primary and General Elections. “Verifying accurate and current voter registration information is necessary to ensure voters receive a ballot in the mail,” a County news release stated.

The County provided this additional information:

If the information on your card is correct, no action is required.

If you receive a card for someone that no longer lives at your address or has passed away, write “not at this address” or “deceased” and drop the card back in the mail.

If you don’t receive a card, or your information needs to be updated, visit olvr.hawaii.gov and update your information immediately.

You can also mail in or drop off an updated voter registration form, available at elections.hawaiicounty.gov or in any election offices or satellite locations.