(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island, with a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“This afternoon, moderate to heavy showers remain focused over Oʻahu and have started move into Maui County,” the National Weather Service reported in a Friday evening discussion. “Rain rates have been consistently in the 1 to 2 inch per hour range across the north shore of Oʻahu for the last several hours, causing significant flooding and flooding-related impacts, such as land slides.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says conditions remain favorable for flooding, especially for the Kaʻū and Puna districts.

“On Saturday, showers will remain focused over Maui County and the Big Island, though they are expected to decline in intensity,” the National Weather Service stated. “Winds have also come down across Oʻahu, so the Wind Advisory has been cancelled. At the Big Island summits, advisory level winds are expected to continue into tonight before tapering off by Saturday morning, so the Wind Advisory has been extended through tonight. The Winter Weather Advisory also has been extended through tonight.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says that due to the Flood Watch and forecast increase of south winds, be advised:

Residents in flood prone areas, be aware of possible heavy rains and flooding

Be on the alert for ponding of water on roadways, downed trees, and utility lines.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

You will be informed as conditions change.