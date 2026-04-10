(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

A low pressure system is bringing the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding to the Hawaiian Islands. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast for the Big Island later this afternoon.

All schools and Hawaiʻi County facilities are open on the Big Island today, officials say.

Closures have been announced on Oʻahu only, where state offices including the Judiciary, the University of Hawaiʻi campuses, public schools, public charter schools, as well as most offices and facilities of the City and County of Honolulu are closed for Friday, April 10.

On Kauaʻi, flooding from the Hanalei River forced the closure of Hanalei Elementary School on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary this morning confirms that no additional court closures are planned today due to the weather. Courts in Maui County, including Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, on Hawaiʻi Island, and on Kauaʻi will remain open as scheduled.