(BIVN) – The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 24, after a month-long closure.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the reopening on Monday.

The pool was closed on March 24 when lightning damaged the pump during a storm the day before. As a result, the pump had to be removed and repaired.

Staff and some aquatics programs that were scheduled for Kawamoto pool were reassigned to NAS Swimming Pool during the repair period.