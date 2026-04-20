(BIVN) – The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 24, after a month-long closure.
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the reopening on Monday.
The pool was closed on March 24 when lightning damaged the pump during a storm the day before. As a result, the pump had to be removed and repaired.
Staff and some aquatics programs that were scheduled for Kawamoto pool were reassigned to NAS Swimming Pool during the repair period.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hilo pool stadium has been closed since March 24 when lightning damaged the pump.