(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and the expected start of the next episode of high lava fountaining has been slightly delayed.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the summit region slowly deflated for much of Saturday, returning to inflation overnight. “Because of the brief deflationary excursion, the forecast models now suggest that lava fountaining episode 45 will occur slightly later, sometime between Tuesday, April 21, and Sunday, April 26,” Observatory scientists say.

The Observatory says “strong and continuous glow, with frequent flames, have continued to be visible at the south vent over the past day.”

From the USGS HVO summit observations published on Sunday: