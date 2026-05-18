Coastal Flooding Possible Through Monday Afternoon

UPDATED on May 18, 2026

(BIVN) – The Coastal Hazard Message issued by the National Weather Service over the weekend will continue to be in effect through Monday afternoon.

“Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure of all Hawaiian Islands” could see isolated, minor coastal flooding during the afternoon hours today.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that will be running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” the National Weather Service explained. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tides, which will occur during the late afternoon hours.”

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flooded roadways. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water,” the forecasters stated.

“Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground,” the National Weather Service added. “Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”

Photos of coastal flooding can be submitted to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program`s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project.