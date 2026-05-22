Water Main Break Reported in Pepeʻekeo Area

(BIVN) – Residents in the Pepeʻekeo-area of Hawaiʻi island were without water on Friday morning, after a reported water main break.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued a notice on the situation, saying customers in the affected area will have no water service while crews repair the break on Kula‘imano Road.

The affected area includes Old Māmalahoa Highway between the commercial shops Pi‘ilani Kitchen and What’s Shakin’, along with the lower portion of Kula‘imano Road, including any side roads and lanes.

Repair work is expected to last until 1 p.m., at which time water service will be restored to affected customers on Friday afternoon.

“Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time affected customers may notice turbid and/or discolored water,” DWS officials stated. “Customers may also notice trapped air in their plumbing, which will be released as they initially use water.”