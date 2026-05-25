Flags Ordered To Half-Staff In Observance of Memorial Day

(BIVN) – In observance of Memorial Day, the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

“On Memorial Day, we pause to honor the brave men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said Governor Josh Green in a news release. “We hold Gold Star families especially close in our hearts, recognizing the immeasurable sacrifice they continue to carry each day.”

“Lowering our flags is a solemn reminder that the freedoms we enjoy today were secured through extraordinary courage, selflessness and devotion to others,” Governor Green added. “Hawaiʻi remains deeply grateful to all who gave their lives in defense of our nation — and to the families who continue to carry their legacy forward.”

The flag order is at the direction of the President of the United States.

Flags shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on May 25, in accordance with a proclamation issued by the President honoring all U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces.