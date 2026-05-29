High Surf Advisory Issued for South-Facing Shores of Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisor has been issued for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi through Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a moderate, long-period south swell will peak on Saturday, impacting the shores of Kaʻū and North and South Kona.

Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the affected areas.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”