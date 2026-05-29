graphic by BIVN

High Surf Advisory Issued for South-Facing Shores of Hawaiʻi

Big Island Video News

May 29, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI - Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected along the shores of Kaʻū and Kona until Sunday evening.

(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisor has been issued for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi through Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a moderate, long-period south swell will peak on Saturday, impacting the shores of Kaʻū and North and South Kona.

Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the affected areas.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

About The Featured Image

Graphic by BIVN based on information provided by the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
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