Another Fatal Crash Reported On Daniel K. Inouye Highway

(BIVN) – Another fatal traffic accident closed the Daniel K. Inouye Highway for several hours on Thursday.

The traffic collision near mile marker 18 shut down the cross-island highway in both directions; the east-side closure was at Kaumana Drive in Hilo, with the west-side closure at the Old Saddle in Waikiʻi Ranch.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department did not provide details on the crash, but confirmed the fatal nature of the incident in a news release in which they announced the department would be “significantly increasing selective enforcement operations” on the highway “in response to ongoing dangerous driving behaviors that continue to threaten public safety.”

UPDATE – (6 p.m.) – The Hawai’i Police Department provided details on the fatal crash in a Thursday evening news release:

Responding to a reported traffic collision at 8:34 a.m., police determined that a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner multi-purpose vehicle was traveling west (Kona bound) on DKI Highway when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Toyota hydroplaned into the east (Hilo bound) lane and was subsequently broadsided by a 2024 Ford F450 commercial truck. The collision caused major damage to both vehicles, and the Toyota subsequently caught on fire as a result of the collision. The driver of the Toyota was trapped within the vehicle and unresponsive when responding personnel arrived. Fire personnel extinguished the fire and the driver was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 11:30 a.m. The driver of the Ford, a 53-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. At this time, police do not believe speed or intoxication are factors; however, weather may have played a factor in the collision. The Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing this investigation. Police ask anyone who has additional information regarding this collision, to please contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

“From January 1 through June 4, 2026, there have been three fatal crashes on DKI, resulting in five deaths, compared to no fatal crashes on DKI for the same period last year,” the police department stated.

Two people were killed in on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on May 5th. Another double fatality occurred on the same highway on May 15th.

“Reckless and dangerous driving behaviors place everyone on our roadways at risk,” said Torey Keltner, program manager of the Traffic Services Section. “Our officers will continue proactive enforcement efforts along the DKI Highway corridor to improve driver compliance and help keep our communities safe.”

Prior to today’s crash, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda requested assistance from State officials to improve traffic safety. Specifically, Alameda asked the State for:

Installation of solar-powered radar signs to encourage speed compliance.

Posting of signage near known crash hotspots to discourage risky passing maneuvers.

Inspections, and if necessary, repairs to drainage and pavement conditions at mile markers 13-16 and 44-47 on DKI Highway to reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

Addition of signs encouraging slower vehicles to keep to the right lane and marked turnouts for slower vehicles.

Installation of rumble strips and reflective delineators in high-risk stretches of DKI Highway until permanent improvements can be made.

Mayor Alameda appeared in a video that was shared with media, standing alongside Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, Police Chief Reed Mahuna, and Temporary Fire Chief Daniel Volpe, urging residents to do their part to make Hawaiʻi Island roads safer.