Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, June 4

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused. The re-inflation that started up following the conclusion of episode 48 continues, indicating another lava fountaining is likely.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated on Wednesday that preliminary forecast models indicate that the onset of fountaining episode 49 is 10-15 days from now.

The crater has been “very steamy” over the last few days due to recent heavy rain. “Robust degassing plumes are visibly emanating from both vents in Halemaʻumaʻu during the day,” the Observatory noted.

The Observatory also posted two new maps of the Kīlauea summit in the wake of episode 48.

“As episode 48 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu at Kīlauea summit was ending on June 1, 2026, 53 earthquakes, most smaller than magnitude-2, occurred at depths up to 1 mile (1.5 km) below the ground surface beneath the south rim of Halema’uma’u crater,” the Observatory noted in a map caption. “An area along the south rim of Halemaʻumaʻu also rose by several inches (centimeters). The specific cause of that uplift remains uncertain but it could be related to magma movement.”