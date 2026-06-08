Ocean View Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving Into Construction Area

(BIVN) – An Ocean View man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into construction zone on Hualālai Road in Kona and accelerated toward a construction worker.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says 69-year-old Paul Tresnak faces charges of second-degree reckless endangering, reckless driving, and second-degree attempted assault, following the incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd.

From a police news release:

At 1:00 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to an reported disturbance near the intersection of Ali‘i Drive and Hualālai Road involving a white Lexus multipurpose vehicle. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male victim and several witnesses who reported that the Lexus, operated by Tresnak, had entered a construction zone on Hualālai Road. According to witnesses, after being instructed to stop and turn around, Tresnak allegedly accelerated the vehicle toward a construction worker, causing the worker to jump onto the hood of the vehicle to avoid being run over. The vehicle continued traveling 40 feet before the victim was able to safely get off of the hood. Witnesses further reported that after the victim informed Tresnak that he was calling the police, Tresnak again accelerated the vehicle toward the victim. Other construction workers intervened and blocked the vehicle from leaving the area until officers arrived. Tresnak was arrested without incident and detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

On Thursday, June 4, Tresnak was charged with:

(two counts) Second-degree reckless endangering

(two counts) Second-degree attempted assault

Reckless driving.

His total bail was set at $7,100.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Bradley Llanes at (808) 326-4646, ext. 268 or via email at Bradley.Llanes@hawaiipolice.gov.