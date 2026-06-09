Kō Education Center Launches “First Year Here at Kō” Program

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Community College has announced a new pathway for North Hawaiʻi students to begin college close to home through the Kō Education Center in Honokaʻa.

Beginning this fall, the Kō Education Center will offer the “First Year Here at Kō” program. The college says participating students will “have access to academic advising, tutoring, student support services, and small class sizes without the need for a long commute.”

From a Hawaiʻi Community College news release:

The program allows students to complete their first year of general education courses locally through face-to-face morning classes designed to assist students balancing academics, work, family and community commitments. The program also gives students an opportunity to explore future academic and career pathways while completing transferable general education coursework. “The First Year Here at Kō provides students in this region the opportunity to begin their college journey close to home while saving time and money,” said Sandy Ott, Kō Education Center’s campus operations coordinator. “This program creates a supportive transition into college life while allowing students to stay connected to their families, community and local support systems.” Applications for the fall 2026 semester are due August 1.

Helping Hāmākua Coast residents The initiative was developed in response to community conversations and the growing need for accessible higher education opportunities along the Hāmākua Coast. By offering full-time enrollment options locally, the program aims to help students build confidence, form meaningful relationships with classmates and instructors, and receive the support needed during the critical first year of college. “First Year Here at Kō reflects our commitment to meeting students where they are geographically, academically and personally,” said Jace Saplan, Hawaiʻi CC dean of liberal arts and sciences. “This initiative allows students to begin with foundational general education courses that can move with them into many different majors, while also building relationships with faculty, counselors, staff and community partners.” The pilot program is designed to serve up to 20 students during its first year. After completing their first year at Kō, students may continue their studies at Hawaiʻi CC’s Manono campus in Hilo or the Pālamanui campus in Kona, depending on their academic program and personal circumstances.