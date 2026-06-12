Leadership Change Announced At Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense announced a leadership transition will take place at the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency at the end of the month.

On July 1, 2026, HIEMA Administrator James Barros will step down, and David Lopez will assume responsibility for the agency’s day-to-day operations as the new HIEMA administrator.

The Hawaiʻi DOD says Lopez has extensive experience, and recently served “as the State Disaster Recovery Coordinator and chief of the Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency (HI-ORR), where he led the development of the state’s disaster recovery framework and coordinated long-term recovery efforts following the Maui wildfires,” the Department stated.

“I worked with David Lopez when he was the HIEMA Executive Officer and more recently during his tenure in the HI-ORR,” said Hawaiʻi Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, in a news release. “With his military background, the HIEMA planning and operational history, paired with his HI-ORR expertise, David brings a wealth of experience to the administrator position.”

“I am both honored and humbled that Governor Josh Green and General Logan have entrusted me to lead HIEMA,” Lopez stated. “Leading the Governor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency has been extremely rewarding; however, I look forward to returning to HIEMA and continuing to build its capacity to mitigate, respond to and recover from the various threats Hawaiʻi faces.”

The news release also detailed the service of outgoing HIEMA Administrator James Barros, reporting: