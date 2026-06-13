Coastal Hazard Message Issued For Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Statement on Saturday morning, warning of minor coastal flooding during high tides through Tuesday evening.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” the NWS message stated. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.”

The flooding is most likely to occur around the daily peak tides in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Coastal areas could see “flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.”

From the National Weather Service:

Do not drive through flooded roadways. Owners of properties in low-lying shoreline areas or near waterways should consider moving any electronics, vehicles, or other valuables to higher ground. Boaters should monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps at high tide. Any recreational watercraft on beaches, such as canoes, should be secured or moved.

Forecasters said residents can submit photos of coastal flooding to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project.