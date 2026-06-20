Hawaiʻi State Senator Michelle Kidani To Retire

(BIVN) – The Vice President of the Hawaiʻi State Senate is stepping down next week.

On Saturday, State Senator Michelle N. Kidani announced her retirement from the Hawaiʻi State Senate, effective Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Senator Kidani – who represents District 18 on Oʻahu (Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) – said she came to her decision in consultation with her physician, and “after much reflection.”

“Throughout my years in public service, my focus has always been centered on serving my constituents to the very best of my ability, and I have always believed that if the time came when I could no longer fully and faithfully meet the responsibilities of this office, it would be my responsibility to make that decision,” Senator Kidani stated. “I am deeply grateful to the people of Senate District 18 for the trust they have placed in me over the past 18 years. Serving the communities of Mililani Town, Waipiʻo Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portions of Waipahu, Village Park, and Royal Kunia has been the greatest honor of my professional life.”

“I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to my colleagues, my staff, community partners, educators, and the many individuals who have supported me throughout my career,” Senator Kidani added. “While I am retiring from public office, my commitment to Hawaiʻi and to the people I have had the privilege to serve will remain unchanged.”

UPDATE – (9:32 p.m.) – Senate President Ronald Kouchi shared the following statement regarding Sen. Kidani’s announcement: “It has been an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to serve with Michelle in the Senate. A fierce advocate for students, women, and the underrepresented, Michelle always sought to enhance their lives and to equalize their opportunities. To paraphrase James Freeman Clarke, the residents of Senate District 18 have not lost a politician, but an empathetic, intelligent, and wise stateswoman who never thought of her next election, but always thought of the next generation.”

A State Senate Majority news release noted that Senator Kidani was a strong advocate for Hawaiʻi’s public education system throughout her tenure. She served for a decade as Chair of the Senate Committee on Education and most recently Vice Chair.

According to the Senate news release, Senator Kidaniʻs notable legislative accomplishments include: