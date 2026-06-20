Kīlauea Volcano Update for Saturday, June 20

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. Ongoing inflation indicates the Hawaiʻi island volcano is building towards another episode of high lava fountaining, with an event likely to occur next week.

On Friday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported forecast models indicate that the onset of episode 50 “is likely between June 24 and June 27, with June 25-26 most likely.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday morning: