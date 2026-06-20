Kīlauea Volcano Update for Saturday, June 20

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. Ongoing inflation indicates the Hawaiʻi island volcano is building towards another episode of high lava fountaining, with an event likely to occur next week.
On Friday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported forecast models indicate that the onset of episode 50 “is likely between June 24 and June 27, with June 25-26 most likely.”
No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.
From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday morning:
Summit Observations:
Near continuous periods of moderate-to-strong glow and large flames were visible from the south vent in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight. Minor, discontinuous glow was observable from the north vent on the web cameras last night.
Sporadic, low frequency pulses of seismic tremor continue this morning, which is typical between eruptive episodes. No earthquakes occurred within Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) in the past 24 hours.
Kīlauea summit deflation totaled 15.5 microradians during episode 49. Once the episode ended, inflation resumed and has since recovered 9.7 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD).
With the eruption now paused, the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day.
Rift Zone Observations:
Rates of seismicity and ground deformation remain low in the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone. SO2 emissions from the East Rift Zone remain below the detection limit.
Analysis:
The abrupt switch from deflation to inflation at the end of episode 49 along with glow from the vents indicates that episode 50 fountaining is likely. Initial models suggest another fountaining episode may occur between June 24-27 with June 25-26 most likely.
Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024, from two vents (north and south) in Halema‘uma‘u. Lava fountaining episodes, which generally last for less than 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be longer than three weeks.
HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and is in contact with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency about eruptive hazards.